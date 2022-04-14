news, latest-news,

You're in for a treat this Easter weekend with live music, lots of markets, Easter egg hunts and lots of fast cars at Warrnambool's Premier Speedway. Flagstaff Hill's Easter events form part of the school holiday program 'Autumn Adventures'. Activities across the long weekend include an Easter egg hunt, with more than 10,000 choccies to find, Easter themed treats at Stella Maris Tea Rooms, Triton Woodworkers with kits for children to make toys and a talk about medicines and cannon firings by the Warrnambool Garrison. There will also be prizes to win. The Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday appeal fund-raisers and tin rattling will continue throughout the long weekend. BAND: Easter Arts Festival Lakes and Craters Band Camperdown with Warrnambool City Band at Lake Pertobe, 11am-1.30pm. ART: Watercolour Art Therapy Workshops at New Life Christian Church, 10.30am-noon. LIVE MUSIC: Sam Grayson at Cally Hotel, from 9pm. Live music jam hot take-over at Port Campbell Hotel, from 8pm. Music by the Lake at Lake Purrumbete Holiday Park, from noon (Good Friday Appeal fundraiser). MARKETS: Port Fairy Easter Fair at Railway Place, 8.30am-1pm. Chateau Kolor Easter Market Penshurst, 10am-2pm. Easter creators, markets and growers market at Richmond Street, Portland, 9am-2pm. BOOKS: Rotary Club of Warrnambool Easter Weekend Second Hand Booksale, 86 Kepler Street, Warrnambool, 10am-4pm. FESTIVAL: Inner Varnika at Bookaar, (also Sunday). ACTIVITIES: Autumn Adventures at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village. 10am-5pm Easter egg search activity (Sunday and Monday), Triton Woodworkers 10am-3pm, marvellous medicines at 11AM, noon, 1.30pm and 2.30pm (and on Sunday). ACTIVITIES: Cannon firings and Martini Henry at 10.30am, Matilda Field Gun at 12.30pm, 80 pound cannon at 2.30pm. CHURCH: Combined Churches Easter Sunrise Service at Cannon Hill, starts 6.30am. EXHIBITION: All Abilities Arts Exhibition at Uniting Church, 10am-4pm (and Monday). LIVE MUSIC: Gabby Steel at Warrnambool RSL, 2.30-5.30pm. Coastal Jam festival 2022 at Cally Hotel, 3-11pm. Mark and Gonz at Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Still Misbehavin' at Warrnambool Bowls Club, from 3pm. The Settlement at Star of the West Hotel from 9pm. Sam Grayson at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, from 2pm. Babba at The Star of the West Hotel, 9-11.30pm. SPEEDWAY: Easter Sprintcar Trail round 3, Super Rods and fireworks at Premier Speedway, gates 3pm, racing 5pm. MARKETS: Easter Sunday Market at Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market, 8am-1pm. Fresh Market Warrnambool at Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/dc2d7604-4bac-40b5-9ae5-2103aa8c3d06.jpg/r0_225_4783_2927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg