COMBINING different coaching philosophies is paying dividends for undefeated South Warrnambool. New mentor Will Jamison and former-coach-turned-assistant Leesa Battistello have the Roosters sitting pretty with three straight wins to start the Hampden league season. The Roosters flexed their power across the court in downing fellow finals aspirant Koroit 54-32 on Good Friday at Friendly Societies' Park. The Roosters put scoreboard pressure on early - they led 13-4 at quarter-time - and were never headed. Jamison said having two sets of eyes on the court was beneficial. "Leesa and I have a good working relationship and we collaborate on a lot of ideas but we also see the game really differently," he said. "I think having differing perspectives is a real benefit because I am confident we're covering all bases." Jamison is thrilled with the Roosters' start. "It gives us a lot of confidence in the sense that we are really excited about the brand of netball we're playing," he said. "And it's a great start to test it against quality sides and find we're up to the challenge. "We're playing a really disciplined type of netball which is what we aimed for at the start of the season." Jamison said South's cohesion and ability to turn defence into attack had also contributed to their form. "It is really important everyone plays a role in the type of game we play and it's getting better every week which is really pleasing to see," he said. Defensive pillars Carly Watson and Ally Mellblom "did a mountain of work to force a lot of turnovers". Goal keeper Mellblom, 19, said she was happy to play her part. "Our communication is so good and all the girls work so hard and well together which is an awesome thing," the Victorian Netball League under 19 representative said. "Will is so positive all the time and all the girls get around each other." South Warrnambool 13, 26, 40, 54, (54) Koroit 4, 11, 23, 32, (32) Best: South Warrnambool: Carly Watson, Ally Mellblom, Annie Blackburn; Koroit: Millie Jennings, Molly McKinnon, Molly McLaren. Goals: South Warrnambool: Holly Phillips 47, Annie Blackburn 7; Koroit: Nell Mitchell 18, Isabella Baker 2, Molly McLaren 12 South Warrnambool 8, 12, 16, 23, (23) Koroit 17, 29, 46, 54, (54) Best: South Warrnambool: Catie Ragg, Greta Gercovich, Jessie Mellblom; Koroit: Rhiannon Everall, Meg Carlin, Molly McLaren. Goals: South Warrnambool: Greta Gercovich 14, Maddy Goldsworthy 9; Koroit: Meg Carlin 43, Molly McLaren 7, Charlotte Lenehan 4 South Warrnambool 2 8, 17, 22, 30, (30) Koroit 2 5, 11, 21, 25, (25) Best: South Warrnambool: Sarah O'Donnell, Phoebe Owen, Ruby Couch 1; Koroit: Rebecca Purcell 3 Sara Quinn 2 Jessica Brereton 1 Goals: South Warrnambool: Zoe Murrells 18, Maddy Goldsworthy 7, Jessica Mellblom 4, Erin Russell 1; Koroit: Grace Dunne 1, Sophie Daly 15, Jessica Brereton 9 South Warrnambool 7, 16, 23, 29, (29) Koroit 4, 10, 21, 28, (28) Best: South Warrnambool: Marnie Beks, Alexandra Rea, Jasmin Prewett 1; Koroit: Georgia Lewis, Caitlin Bain, Shaylne Zimmer. Goals: South Warrnambool: Kate Noseda 9, Juanita Russell 20; Koroit: Alice Cameron 8, Georgia Lewis 20 South Warrnambool 5, 10, 17, 21, (21) Koroit 20, 33, 46, 58, (58) Best: South Warrnambool: Grace Schrama, Marnie Beks, Ruby Couch; Koroit: Eliza Hoy, Mia Mills, Matilda Sewell Goals: South Warrnambool: Kate Noseda 14, Ruby Couch 7; Koroit: Molly McLaren 8, Meg Carlin 33, Sienna Batt 8, Charlotte Lenehan 9 South Warrnambool 7, 16, 23, 26, (26) Koroit 4, 5, 11, 17, (17) Best: South Warrnambool: Eden Anderton, Grace Schrama, Airlie O'Brien; Koroit: Zara Welsh, Hayley Nicolson, Layla Thom Goals: South Warrnambool: Eden Anderton 17, Sara Anderton 9; Koroit: Zara Welsh 4, Layla Thom 13 South Warrnambool 6, 11, 14, 23, (23) Koroit 7, 17, 27, 35, (35) Best: South Warrnambool: Lila Evans, Kelsey Mitchem, Hannah van de Camp; Koroit: Olivia Lenehan, Eve Covey, Hannah O'Keefe Goals: South Warrnambool: Evie McCosh 4, Sara Anderton 8, Hannah van de Camp 11; Koroit: Eve Covey 35 South Warrnambool 4, 11, 16, 20, (20) Koroit 1 12, 24, 35, (35) Best: South Warrnambool: Lottie McCosh 3 Sophie Smith 2 Maya Rhodes 1; Koroit: Indi O'Connor, Rosie Bowman, Paige Lenehan Goals: South Warrnambool: Ruby McKinley, Stella Marris, Hollie Whelan; Koroit: Indi O'Connor 26 Zoe Dobson 9

