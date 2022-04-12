news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool business has again allegedly been targeted by a former employee, four years after he broke in and stole thousands of dollars in cash. Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said Thompson Removals in Warrnambool's Robson Street was broken into early Saturday. He said the building suffered substantial damage when two people allegedly forced entry about 2.15am and rifled through belongings for 10 minutes. A cash tin containing $15 was allegedly stolen. Detective Senior Constable Hughes said a 25-year-old Warrnambool man and his 27-year-old sister were subsequently arrested and charged with burglary and theft. He said the accused man was a former employee of the removalist business and had previously been convicted of stealing $4500 during a break-in at the same building about four years ago. "It appears to be targeted because we believe the previous burglary was done by the same criminal," he said. "He stole thousands of dollars back in 2016 and has (allegedly) returned to the same spot only to be disappointed, taking away an amount considerably less than the last time." Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the alleged offending was "highly disgusting". "The fact that he was a former employee who burgled that business and has now (allegedly) gone back for a second time - it is quite a despicable act," he said. A Thompson Removals employer, who wished to remain anonymous, said she tipped the damage bill would be in the thousands. "They've crashed into the back gate to break the lock and then jemmied open the tin side door with what police think might have been a screwdriver," she said. "They were then caught (on CCTV) kicking the office door in, taking off the security keypad in my office and cutting the wires to it." The victim said she was alerted to the break-in by her security company about 2am. "Once we worked out what had happened, we were pretty disappointed," she said. "We no longer keep anything on the premises now so they only got a few dollars but the damage bill will be a couple of thousand at least." The accused siblings appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week. A magistrate said the alleged offending was "calculated and premeditated but not very fruitful". The court heard that at the time of the offending, the man was on bail for charges of reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and impaired driving. His sister was also on bail for obtaining property by deception. The pair was refused bail and remanded in custody. They will appear in court at a later date.

