news, latest-news, House of the Week, Warrnambool property

This gorgeous three bedroom townhouse has an element of surprise with 3-4 levels, allowing separate living and privacy. The property provides well planned living spaces, with an open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area on the main floor. A stairway leads down to laundry, separate toilet and double garage with remote control door. A flight of stairs from the main living area leads to the master bedroom, which has a wall of built-in robes, accompanied by a semi ensuite with bath, vanity, separate shower and a separate toilet. The master also has a good-sized balcony accessed through sliding doors. Another short flight of stairs leads to two further bedrooms, with lovely views and an under-roof storage area. This area has ceiling fans and two electric wall heaters. There is also a new hot water system and an east-facing yard that's very low maintenance. The property is a five-minute drive to the CBD and beach precinct, and is also close to Merrivale Primary School. Contact the agency for more details. Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/385979df-173e-4837-a056-f8f655429049.JPG/r1_0_2399_1355_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg