A contract worth up to $825,000 for security across Warrnambool's council-run facilities has been awarded to a local firm. City councillors unanimously voted through the three-year deal to provide security services at the caravan park and alarm response and patrol services at council facilities. Other agreements have been entered into with alternative contractors to provide ad hoc services such as event supervision and COVID-19 marshalling, which has been outside the original security services contract. The current arrangement does not include a cash collection or cash in-transit service which is being provided by a separate contractor, the council said. Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the contractor awarded would provide the best value for money. "It's obviously a large cost, but there were other companies who put forward their tender applications and this, on a variety of different criteria, this company has been ranked the most ideal," Cr Paspaliaris said. The contract was awarded to R&M Security Services after unanimous vote of council.

