IT'S been a long time between gigs for south-west singer-songwriter Sophia Whitney. She will be supporting South Sudanese musical export Gordon Koang alongside Killarney's Billy Barker at the Dart and Marlin on Sunday. Soulful, evocative and dreamy, Warrnambool-based Whitney stretches songs over themes of loss and sacrifice, the empowerment and growth that comes from prevailing, and the healing strength of community. She blends folk-pop and country sounds, writing from some of her most personal and intimate experiences. She will be joined onstage by cellist Kate Carison and saxophonist Matt Hewson. Like many creatives through the pandemic, it's been over a year since she's played live. "In 2020 I took all the pressure off like everyone else, did lots of baking, lots of gardening and other nurturing things," Whitney said. "I didn't push myself, when I felt like I wanted to write I would, but I didn't get angry or frustrated at the situation, there's nothing we could really do about it." She's been working on a new album with Melbourne producer Tim Harvey, due for release this August. "I think the new music is just a lot more me and where I'm at now. I'm really proud of it," Whitney said. "I'm excited for people to hear it and I'm excited for it to get off my laptop," she added with a laugh. Some of her earliest memories of music include wandering the vast Port Fairy Folk Festival wide-eyed as a child. Her love for music started at age six, but it was the music of Gillian Welch that sparked her drive as a songwriter. "Her song I Dream A Highway just changed the world. It just made me want to write like her," she said. When creating music it's the melodies that come first, she explains. "I'll play around with melody and then I usually get inspiration from my journals. I'm big on journals and stream of consciousness writing. "Usually they are stories that are close to me, or things I see that affect me for some reason and I want to write about it." Sharing music onstage is somewhat of a cathartic experience for Whitney. "It almost feels like a bit of a release," Whitney said. "I think because like as an artist you know, writing and recording is one thing, but I want to exhibit the work, like a painter having an exhibition. "There's just something about that release that makes me quite proud and establishes that you are an artist, and that you are living an artistic life. I think there's there's something in that exhibiting of work that's quite important." Sunday's gig is a celebration of Gordon Koang's 11th album Unity released in 2020. Featuring singles, 'Asylum Seeker', 'Stand Up (Clap Your Hands)' and 'South Sudan', messages of peace, love, and unity are prominent throughout Koang's music. Find tickets here.

