news, latest-news,

A second attempt to attract bids for Port Campbell's $15.6 million revitalisation project will be undertaken this month, with hopes a smaller tender package and timing changes will lure potential firms. Corangamite Shire Council will advertise the revised tender this month after no submissions were received when applications closed in February due to market conditions, staff shortages and timing issues. Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said he expected the new tender to be awarded in June and for works to begin in November. "It's been a long road to get this far and still some way to go," Cr Vogels said. "The lack of tenderers was disappointing but it does give us an opportunity to make some adjustments to the timing and order of the works and to add some of the big concerns that keep being raised about the safety and parking. "If we can get more parking into Lord Street - particularly around the general store and post office - and address the safety concerns about traffic movements and pedestrians, we will have come a long way." IN OTHER NEWS Cr Vogels encouraged residents to engage with the project's community and business reference group. "Members of the community and business have been asking questions and no doubt they will continue as the project moves into the construction phases," he said. "The best place to do this is via the community and business reference group." Residents will also soon have a formal place for face-to-face updates on the project with plans to re-purpose the vacant Alcove Cafe as a site office. Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the council would appoint a project manager to be based at the site in the near future. "The person will have the technical expertise to help deliver this project and will provide regular project updates," Cr Gstrein said. "They will be council's point of contact for community members, local businesses and other stakeholders. "They will oversee the project to make sure it comes in on budget and ticks all of the regulatory requirements and funding agreement obligations." For now, residents can stay up to date on the project by visiting its website, Facebook page, or calling council on 5593 7100. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/1a1cc6e4-cb7e-4f78-8eb8-c61ad37874ae.jpg/r0_258_5065_3120_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg