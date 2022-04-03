news, latest-news,

A former businessman used a fake name and age to groom a 15-year-old girl into sex at a Warrnambool hotel, a court heard. Andrew Tyedin, 33, of Doncaster, pleaded guilty in the County Court earlier this month to grooming, possessing child abuse material and multiple rolled-up charges of sexual penetration of a child under 16. On Friday he was jailed for four years and three months. He has served 22 days in custody on remand and will be eligible for parole after two years and four months. Tyedin contacted his victim via teen social media app Yubu in December 2019, telling her he was a 17-year-old boy called 'Sam'. He asked the girl to communicate with him on Snapchat, a social media app that automatically deletes messages after they have been read, and in January started asking for sexual photos. On January 4 he arranged to travel to Warrnambool to meet for sex. He booked two seperate rooms and met up with the victim on January 9 and 10. It was there Tyedin violated the victim and performed sexual acts in front of her, which he filmed and saved to a hard drive which contained a file marked by her name. The victim's mother found sexually explicit photos on her daughter's phone and reported the incident to police on February 20, 2020. A search warrant executed at the man's house on April 23 last year uncovered the hard drive, which contained over 150 images categorised as child abuse material and possession. The court heard there were 18 videos depicting Tyedin's sexual activity at the Warrnambool hotels. On Friday, Judge Kellie Blair said the offending had a significant impact on the victim and her mother. She said the victim described being scared, unable to eat or sleep and experiencing a loss of enjoyment after the incident. "Fortunately she has been able to rebuild," she said. Judge Blair said Tyedin's offending was "very serious" and that his deceptive conduct when purporting to be 17 was "somewhat aggravating". "You didn't actively continue this deception but it did allow you to establish rapport," she said. Judge Blair said the deception no doubt made the victim more comfortable in talking with and meeting the offender. The court heard Tyedin was a former businessman who turned to excessive online gambling after suffering downfalls in his career due to the banking royal commission and a company reshuffle. "It was against this background the offending occured," Judge Blair said. Tyedin will be a registered sex offender for life.

