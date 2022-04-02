Major changes for footy netball results

news, latest-news,

There have been plenty of player and coach movements across south-west football and netball competitions this summer but the changes extend beyond the boundary line and courts. Competitions have moved to new scoring and record keeping systems, providing plenty of challenges for league and club administrators. Football scores and teams have moved to a new platform PlayHQ under an AFL initiative. Australian Community Media, owner of The Standard, has invested considerable resources supporting leagues and clubs navigate the changes. ACM has also developed its own software to access the new system. Some aspects of Play HQ are still being finalised and as a result the comprehensive football scores we provide each Monday will, in the short term, lack the usual detail. This is no fault of The Standard, leagues or clubs but rest assured ACM is working very closely with PlayHQ and the AFL. We will continue working to iron out the issues and will keep you updated. We apologise in advance for any incomplete results but please be patient as we and volunteers at leagues and clubs find solutions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

