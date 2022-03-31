news, latest-news,

Police have seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and luxury cars following a protracted investigation into the trafficking of methamptemine across the south-west. Detectives executed a series of sweeping raids across Warrnambool, Geelong and Melbourne's west on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of a four-month investigation. A search warrant executed at a property in Warrnambool's Boston Drive about 3.15pm allegedly uncovered 240 grams of methamphetamine - five times the amount considered to be a commercial quantity. The street value of the drugs has been estimated at $170,000. Police also seized two slingshots, homemade knuckle dusters, digital scales and nearly $20,000 cash. A total of 10 search warrants were executed in Warrnambool, Highton, Point Cook and Werribee on Wednesday. The raids netted 700 grams of the drug ice, worth an estimated $420,000, 36 grams of cocaine and small quantities of GHB, MDMA, anabolic steroids, cannabis and testosterone. Detectives also seized firearms, more than $190,000 cash and numerous luxury vehicles, motorbikes and a 2015 Kenworth truck believed to be the proceeds of crime. The luxury vehicles include a 2020 BMW M4, a 2014 Chrysler 300c, and a 2016 Mercedes C63 AMG Sedan. A 32-year-old Warrnambool man arrested at the Boston Drive address appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with trafficking methamphetamine in a commercial quantity and other offences. He was refused bail and is expected to appear in court again on June 17 for a committal mention hearing. Two Point Cook men and a Highton man in their 30s were also arrested and charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of methamphetamine. A 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman from Werribee were charged with drug possession. They were released on bail. Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw, from the western region crime squad, said the arrests had caused a huge dent in the supply of methamphetamine across the south-west. "A number of those arrested are now staring at the very real possibility of up to 25 years in a prison cell, which is a world away from the fast money and fast cars many drug traffickers foolishly think will last forever," he said. "As part of these investigations, we are not only focused on arresting those peddling drugs within our community, but also financially decimating anyone involved in drug trafficking, by seizing every single dollar and asset they have illegally gained." Detective Senior Sergeant Kershaw said police had zero tolerance for drug traffickers, especially those who preyed on people who were addicted and vulnerable. "Make no mistake - those who deliberately corrupt the safety of the Victorian community with illicit drugs will be caught and thrown before a court," he said.

