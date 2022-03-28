news, latest-news,

Warrnambool City Council is downplaying a reported data "breach" saying it was not a serious matter,. The breach was mentioned in one line in a report buried in this month's public meeting agenda. The "reporting of data breach" was raised at a closed door February informal meeting of councillors and senior staff and listed in the minutes of the meeting, but no further details were listed. The city council, responding to a series of questions from The Standard, said the breach was not serious, did not involve any ratepayers' details and the matter had been adequately resolved. The council also declined to provide further details around the nature of the breach. But it said the "breach" was of "low significance and did not require council to notify any external state or commonwealth authority". The council said it had taken appropriate measure to ensure the incident did not happen again. The "breach" did not have any impact on the council's operations or finances, it said. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/a092dda9-da08-46b6-8e49-f4fc816ba85d.jpg/r0_259_5315_3262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg