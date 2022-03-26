news, latest-news,

EVEN seven decades on, Mepunga East's Margaret Haberfield can still remember her favourite teacher during her school years at Warrnambool Technical School. She and her fellow classmates celebrated their 70th school reunion in Allansford on Saturday. She remembers girls and boys were separated back then, and the positive impact of math teacher Mrs Warren. "This is our 70th year since we started at the Warrnambool Technical College," Ms Haberfield said. "Some of the ladies we've lost and some can't come today but many have travelled from as far as Melbourne and Ballarat." Ms Haberfield would take the bus to school from her home at Mepunga East, where she still resides today. "It keeps us young, we still remember it all," she said. "Just being together is great." The school was founded in 1911 and only taught girls to year 11. Students who wanted to study further had to move to the adjacent diploma school. The college later moved to Caramut Road where it became Brauer College at the end of 1989.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/8486a087-a03c-4852-b11b-2be94a5d1532.jpg/r0_226_4894_2991_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg