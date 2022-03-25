news, latest-news,

TED Collins says time away from racing has reignited his passion for the sport. The speedster, who has spent more than 12 months on the sidelines from the sport, is eyeing success in the Victorian Road Racing Championship circuit through 2022. And the 22-year-old - who is using a bike owned by his father Jon - has started in red-hot form. Collins notched up three wins from three starts this past weekend in a blistering return to the track. He was also just 0.1 seconds outside the track lap record. "I don't want to say I surprised myself, but we went probably as good as we could've. With limited bike time, I'm stoked with it," he said. "I'm loving being back on the bike. Having such a big break, it's really brought back the reality of going racing and the reason why we do what we do, that sort of thing. "That's been so good." Collins credits South West Track Days - an initiative he started with partner Taylor Relph to encourage people to try road racing at Warrnambool Kart Club's Lake Gillear facility - for his sharpness. "Being on the bike every week, training, that's made a huge difference. Just being able to ride all the time," he said. "It keeps the rust away. "It's been great. We've been really busy out there and we've had heaps of people come out and have a go." Collins said his team would work on bike setup heading into round two of the Victorian titles, which are pencilled in for May 14 and 15. In the meantime, he'll tackle a round of the South Australian titles at Mount Gambier's Mac Park in a bid to clock up more hours on the bike across the Easter weekend. Collins said it was exciting to have race dates in the calendar after a slow few seasons. He hopes to taste success in the Victorian series and push for a wildcard place at the Australian championship in the second half of the year. "We just had a bit of an issue getting the tyre to last so maybe we can work on that going forward," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: "We just want to make sure we can carry the pace right through the race and finish as strong as we started. "I feel like we've got really good speed. My bike is owned by dad so we have a family-run team. "It's quite a competitive bike and realistically the package we have now, we could roll straight up to the Australian championship and be competitive. But while the bike was at a national level, the costs of competing escalate and teams need bigger budgets. Collins said he was well-supported by Miller Motorsports and suite of other sponsors but was always on the look out for more. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/82110afc-17f0-4970-8aaf-9bc572dd052b.jpg/r2_55_3533_2050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg