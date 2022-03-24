news, latest-news,

SOUTH-west Victoria's peak sports participation body is celebrating the appointment of a new executive officer. Former David Jones & The Country Road Group wellbeing leader Marc Tims has joined South West Sport's Koroit Street office, replacing Michael Neoh in the top job. Tims has relocated with his family from Melbourne for a coastal lifestyle shift with more "community-based values" for his young family. "We are loving living in Warrnambool, it has such a great community and friendly presence about it," he said. Tims said he had more than 20 years experience working in health and counted athletes, organisations and businesses among his clientele. He said his major focus as leader of South West Sport was to increase participation the region in community sport and active recreation. "I am delighted to be appointed as the executive officer at SWS. My passion is within the health and wellbeing space where I have dedicated more than 20 years of my career to support people, businesses, and communities to achieve positive health outcomes," he said. Tims said he wanted to be innovative in the role. "I am really excited to be embarking on leading the team to provide relevant support to develop and improve the capacity of partners, volunteers and clubs," he said. "I see that there is so much opportunity in this role to link the importance of participation of sport and active recreation with the positive health outcomes including physical, mental and emotional health of our communities." South West Sport services the Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians and Warrnambool local government areas.

