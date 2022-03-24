news, latest-news,

Two life-long Port Campbell firefighters have been recognised for their service with highly-prized Country Fire Authority life memberships. Port Campbell Acting CFA captain James O'Brien said both David McKenzie and Noel McKinnon had been outstanding firefighters and servants of the Port Campbell CFA unit. The duo were presented with their life memberships by CFA Deputy Chief Officer Rohan Luke during a function at the Port Campbell Hotel on Wednesday night. Mr O'Brien said the life memberships were extremely difficult to obtain. Both men have served the CFA for 55 years after joining in their teens during the late 1960s. "They have held various roles within the Port Campbell CFA unit," Mr O'Brien said. "David is still an active firefighter and has been a deputy group officer, while Noel in the past served as lieutenant and is also president of the Port Campbell unit. "Both recalled changes in the CFA over the years, particularly the types of trucks and the significant improvements to safety. "They were active in the campaigns including Ash Wednesday and in many other fires over the years. "They have been outstanding firefighters and servants of the CFA and the awarding of the CFA life memberships was due recognition of their efforts over many years," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/62862f00-793b-4ebe-b2cc-4d771084c7db.jpg/r0_349_642_712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg