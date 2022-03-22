Saints to go marching in with returning faces

news, latest-news,

KOROIT expects two players returning from childbirth to provide a steady hand on court as it pursues its commitment to blooding junior development. Returning open coach Kate Dobson has flagged Emily-Rose Dobson, nee Finnigan and former mentor Kasey Owen as key inclusions for 2022. Emily-Rose Dobson played limited minutes towards the end of the COVID-shortened 2021 campaign but will return full-time while Owen will shore up the defensive end. "We've got a good mix of junior and senior players this year. The girls that've come back from having a baby, I think the team really missed their presence this past year," Kate said. "We've got at least 10 kids from both the under 17s and 15s that will play throughout the year which should be really good." Kate said the returning duo were a vocal force at training as well. "I'm very conscious of my voice being too loud," she said. "Those girls just fill the gaps, leading the team and it's so amazing to see them out there. "Both their boys are about 10 months old. Kasey is back in full swing now and Emily is really fit as well." Kate said Koroit's premierships across the past 20 years had been built on a commitment to youth. "I've been playing at Koroit for 20 years and if you look back, we've always had two or three kids in those teams," she said. "That's the best thing, we've found. Playing two, three or four kids in your teams through the season just benefits your club going forward." She said Koroit wouldn't prepare with another practice game before round one, preferring scratch games in a bid to ready itself for a clash with Hamilton Kangaroos. The Saints will travel to Bushfield to play North Warrnambool Eagles in round two.

