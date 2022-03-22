news, latest-news,

Born: Warrnambool on August 2, 2000. Parents: Joey and Kirsten. Siblings: Jackson, Ruby, Louis, Harry and Frankie. Education: Koroit Primary School before going Hawkesdale College and then to St Patrick's College Ballarat. Sporting highlight: Has to be playing for Koroit when it won the 2018 Hampden Football Netball League premiership. Josh, what can you tell me about the 2018 premiership victory with Koroit? It was great to have played in Koroit's premiership side in 2018. We beat Camperdown by seven points. Chris McLaren was the coach. The premiership win meant a lot to me because I had come through the junior program at Koroit. I was nine years old when I started in Koroit's Auskick program, working my way through the under 12s, 14s, 16s, 18s and then the senior side. I can still remember, I was 15 years old when I made my senior debut with Koroit Saints. The coach back then was Adam Dowie. We played Warrnambool in my debut game and they beat us. The game in 2016 was a rematch of the 2015 grand final. Josh, you've mentioned two coaches that have played significant roles in the success of Koroit over the years - Chris McLaren and Adam Dowie. What can you tell me about them? Chris and Adam are both excellent coaches. Their styles are different, but in other ways, they are the same. Chris and Adam put in plenty of hours working out the opposition players. I had a couple of years when Adam was the coach. I was only young but Adam loved seeing his younger players develop. Chris is a smart coach. He knows footy inside out. He was a very good player in his own right. I would probably sum it up best by saying they're both fierce competitors and love winning. I just know I was extremely lucky to have had Chris and Adam as my coaches in those formative years at Koroit. You mentioned that you came through the junior program before breaking into the senior side at Koroit, and, in that time, you witnessed the senior side have incredible success. The club has had some top players over the years. Who do you rate as the best at Koroit? Koroit has had some outstanding players over the years, but there's one that sticks out, in my opinion, and that's Ben Goodall. I rate Ben as the best country footballer that I've seen. He's been a very skilful and tough player. He's not the biggest player in the side but he gives it out as hard as he gives it. His overall playing record at Koroit is incredible. Koroit has won six premierships in a row. How and why does a side in a small country town have so much success? A lot of it has got to do with the culture in the club. They just attract good people. A lot of the players have come through its junior program, which shows the club gets it right. I owe the Koroit Football Netball Club so much and I haven't forgotten it. They gave me my start. The administration, led by Stephen Hoy, is great. The support staff who are involved at all levels with the club do great jobs. I would love to think when I'm in my final years of footy; I can go back and play at Koroit because the club was so good to me in my early years before I went and played for the North Ballarat Rebels, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and North Ballarat. Let's talk about your time with North Ballarat. Brendan McCartney is the senior coach. Has Brendan had an impact on your footy career? Brendan has been a great mentor to me. I've found him to be not only a great mentor and coach but also a great mate. Brendan is rated one of the best development coaches for footy in Australia. I split my kidney in a game against Melton in June last year. The doctors initially thought I would be out for possibly the rest of the season. I was really disappointed but, with the help of Brendan, who advised me to eat well and rest, plus the sports doctors, I was ready to play in the finals. I had a good year with North Ballarat apart from the injury last season. Josh, in December last year, Footscray, who play in the VFL competition, gave you a contract after impressing at pre-season training. Footscray is aligned to AFL club Western Bulldogs. How have things been going for you in the lead up to the 2022 season? I've been very happy. We played our last practice game against Casey last Thursday night. I was quite happy with my form. I'm hoping that I'll get a game this Friday night when we play against the Sydney Swans at Whitten Oval. I've really enjoyed the pre-season with Footscray and can't wait until the season kicks off on Friday. I was very lucky that Brendan told me how hard the pre-season training would be. The most difficult part for me has been the travelling from Ballarat to Footscray for training. I finish my apprenticeship in civil construction with Vic Roads in July and I'll be moving down to Melbourne to live then. Josh, away from the footy, did you play any other sports? I played a bit of cricket at primary school in Koroit before going out to play with Hawkesdale in the junior grades. I was lucky enough to play in a couple of premiership sides with Hawkesdale in the under 15s before playing in C grade. I loved playing cricket but I had to give it away because I needed more time to devote to my footy training. Josh, your dad Joey is acknowledged as a journeyman footballer, having played with numerous clubs during his career. Do you have any memories of watching him play footy? Joey loves his footy. Yeah, he played for a few clubs during his career. My memories of his playing days are a bit hazy because I was so young but I do remember seeing him running around with his socks pulled right up and his jumper tucked into his shorts. MORE SPORT:

