A former Warrnambool man is among nine people charged with drug trafficking after an 18-month police operation targeting cocaine supply and distribution. The men were arrested on Friday in Brisbane as part of Operation Sierra Stallion, which involved evidence gathered through legal phone intercepts, Brisbane Magistrates Court was told. Butch Graham Smith, 47, is facing 63 charges including trafficking in dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), knowingly money laundering (serious organised crime), 27 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, 13 counts of possession of dangerous drugs, seven counts of knowingly money laundering, five counts of producing dangerous drugs and other drugs and possession offences. The maximum penalties for the offences range up to 25 years' imprisonment. Mr Smith, who grew up in Warrnambool and played footy with South Warrnambool and coached Dennington, was granted bail on Monday to appear again in the Richlands Magistrates Court on May 9. His bail conditions include he must live at his Noosa address, report to Noosa police station once a week and not contact 15 people. The Courier Mail reported police would allege money was laundered through businesses set up by some of those who were charged and the alleged offences occurred in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. Angus Robert Michael Cattanach, 41, a former part-owner of Fortitude Valley's X Cargo nightclub, which closed last month, is charged with 21 drug-related offences, including 13 supply charges. Justin Vyt Zakaras, 48, appeared on 17 drug-related charges as well as a charge of defrauding his former employer Max Frank Australia of $150,000, between 2017 and 2021. Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Read said there was strong evidence, from lawful phone intercepts, of Mr Zakaras's alleged involvement in the supply and distribution of cocaine. Christian Bong Collado, 36, who is charged with 15 offences, including money laundering, was granted bail on various conditions. Sergeant Read said Mr Collado appeared to be "a bit of a money man, in the scheme of things''. He said Mr Collado, who was unemployed and had been receiving Newstart and Jobkeeper payments, had allegedly moved within his personal bank account more than $300,000 during the offending period. Sergeant Read said Mr Collado still had $99,000 in his account. Pablo Ludwig Tan Pimentel, 37, appeared on 15 charges, but was refused bail as he was on parole after having been convicted of drug supplying in 2020. Mr Pimentel, who operates a cleaning business, is also charged with possessing a sawn-off shotgun. Sergeant Read said it was alleged Mr Pimentel played an intricate part in the supply and distribution of cocaine and was the source of pure caffeine to be cut with cocaine. Mr Pimentel's brother, Michael Angelo Tan Dominguez, 30, a cleaner, is charged with seven drug offences. Mr Dominguez is already on bail for six offences including drug possession. Magistrate Stephen Courtney expressed concern that brothers Pimentel and Dominguez had allegedly discussed buying an AK47 firearm for $20,000, although they were not charged over it.

