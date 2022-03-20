news, latest-news,

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's not even Superman - it's a flying lawnmower that was spotted above Koroit's skies at the weekend for the model air show. Warrnambool's Bruce Thompson said he only brought the flying lawnmower he built from scratch out on fun fly days because it was "a bit of a handful" to control in the air. "It was something I saw on the internet over 15 years ago. I just worked out the dimensions from the photograph I saw," he said. Made out of foam and balsa wood, every surface, including the handle, are all set to neutral to help the plane fly," Mr Thompson said. He said he had to put a sticker on the handle so people wouldn't try and lean on it like it was an actual lawnmower. "If it breaks mid-flight, it's all over red rover," Mr Thompson said. "It's a handful to fly but it's a funny thing to see in the air." He also had a Tiger Moth and Mustang - which he has raced in Adelaide - at the weekend's air show. "It's pretty scary because you have four planes at once around and sometimes there's carnage and planes in the same space. There's nothing left when they hit," Mr Thompson. "It was a real buzz." He said the Mustang was a famous American WWII plane used as a fighter plane to protect bomber aircraft. Balint Banko had the biggest plane at the show - a Russian Aeroworks Yack 54 - which he bought down from Melbourne. "It's a beautiful aeroplane to fly. It's got plenty of power," he said. But it was not just flying models on show, there were also a collection of boats and a 1916 steam wagon. Warrnambool Neil Sanders spent three or four years to finish off the for his mate who had passed away. "He left me the few pieces he had made and I took over," Mr Sanders said. A brass plate at the front pays tribute to his friend. "It's a live steam model and it runs on coal," Mr Sanders said. He also has attachments which allow adults and children to hop onboard for a ride. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

