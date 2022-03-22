news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Tuesday, 11.45am: An 87-year-old Cobden district man, believed to be a local resident, was killed in a collision with a milk tanker last Friday afternoon. Police are not expected to take any action against the truck driver. Officers believe the elderly man simply didn't see the truck and went through a giveway sign at the intersection of the Cobden-Warrnambool Road and Curdies-Leitchfield Road immediately prior to the collision. Warrnambool highway patrol officers are in the process of preparing a report for the coroner. Friday: A Cobden motorist has sadly died after colliding with a milk tanker at Glenfyne on Friday. Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross said emergency services were called to Cobden-Warrnambool Road, near Curdies-Leitchfield Road, about 1.50pm after reports of a collision between a car and a truck. He said it appeared a Toyota Camry travelling on Curdies-Leitchfield Road failed to give way, colliding with a Fonterra B-Double truck carrying milk on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road. "Unfortunately the truck driver was travelling at 100km/h and was unable to safely stop the vehicle," Acting Senior Sergeant Ross said. He said the sole occupant of the Camry, an 87-year-old Cobden man, died at the scene. "This is a tragic accident and our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time," the sergeant said. He said the man's next of kin had been notified. Acting Senior Sergeant Ross said the male truck driver aged in his 30s was uninjured but transported by road ambulance to hospital for observation. He said the truck driver was assisting police with inquiries. The sergeant said the B-Double truck was fully loaded with milk and on its way to the Fonterra factory, about 10 kilometres from the crash scene. "It is very lucky this wasn't a truck rollover and there was no spillage," he said. "It's a testament to the truck driver who managed to negotiate the truck safely off the road and avoid any other vehicles being involved." The Cobden-Warrnambool Road and Curdies-Leitchfield Road intersection was closed for about four hours on Friday afternoon. A number of school buses were advised to take alternative routes. Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/59a171e4-0300-4c35-9381-579994bdd35d.jpg/r2_82_3673_2156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg