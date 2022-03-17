news, latest-news,

FORMER popular Warrnambool publican and bookmaker Damian Gleeson passed away suddenly on Wednesday night. Mr Gleeson, 70, was a mourner at his great mate John McMahon's funeral in Warrnambool on Wednesday, according to his brother Brendan. "We're in a state of shock with Damian's sudden passing," Brendan said. "He was at his old mate Johnny McMahon's funeral on Wednesday and ended up going home and passed away later in the evening. "Damian's health had not been the best over the last few months but we thought he was recovering and had turned the corner. "I would say anyone who was at Johnny's funeral and saw Damian there would have also got a big shock with the sad news." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Gleeson started in the hotel industry in 1985 when he purchased a share in the Grand Hotel in Warrnambool and ran it for five years. He bought the Cally Hotel in 1993 in conjunction with Denis and Andrew O'Brien of Geelong and Bruce Wright of Warrnambool, operating the partnership until he took over sole operation a few years later before selling the pub in 2013. "Damian was extremely generous person who had a very caring nature," Brendan said. "He always had his hand in his pocket giving people money or meals at the pub when they needed it. He loved the pub game and meeting people but in the end he needed a break from that hectic pub lifestyle." Mr Gleeson's introduction of a TAB at the Cally Hotel reflected his passion for bookmaking. He held a bookmakers licence since 1974 and covered meetings at racecourses throughout the south-west and at Melbourne over the spring racing carnival plus greyhound meetings at Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong and Horsham. Mr Gleeson is survived by his son Dion.

