Early birds will be catered for at Victoria Park in Koroit on Saturday when the town stages its annual swap meet show 'n' shine. It is a partnership between Koroit Lions Club and the Warrnambool and District Drag Racing Association. The event was started 15 years ago by the Lions club, with the drag racing coming on board several years ago. Koroit Lions Club member David Mathison said having another group made a difference with more hands on deck. "The other great thing is the contacts the drag racing guys have has drawn more people in," Mr Mathison said. Saturday's event will include swap meet stalls, a display of show cars and a large furniture item sale, with a sale in the Lions club shed. Another group benefitting from the day was Koroit Fire Brigade whose member are cooking a barbecue on the day. The event runs from 7am-2pm. BASKETBALL: Warrnambool Storm's official opening, former Warrnambool Fire Station, from 6pm. SINGLES: Singles night at Tilly Divine, from 7pm. CLASSICAL: John Bell and Simon Tedeschi perform classical music, Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool, 7.30pm-8.45pm. FESTIVAL: Goomfest, 363 St Marys Rd, Wangoom, 1pm Saturday-2pm Sunday. CRICKET: WDCA Russells Creek v North Warrnambool grand final, Merrivale Oval, from 12.30pm. SWC div one final Mortlake v Heytesbury Rebels, Camperdown Lakes Recreation Reserve, from 11.30am. BOWLS: Terang Bowling Club hosts weekend pennant finals, from 1.30pm. SPRINTCAR: Premier Speedway, gates 4pm for 5pm start. PIANOS: Songs of Elton John and Billy Joel, Lighthouse Theatre, from 8pm. COMMUNITY: Cobden Super Saturday family day, food, coffee, markets, activities and live entertainment, 9am-2pm. ART: Warrnambool Art Gallery, 10am-11.30am. LIVE MUSIC: Wade performing at The Cally Hotel, from 8pm. AIRCRAFT: Warrnambool Model Aircraft Club, from 10am (and on Sunday). GOLF: Warrnambool Golf Club champs final round, Younger St. LIVE MUSIC: The Mudcats at Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm, Michael Ferguson at Warrnambool Bowls Club 4pm-7pm, Sam Grayson at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, from 3pm. FUNDRAISER: Sabina movie screening and family picnic at Naringal Baptist Church, from 6pm. WARRNAMBOOL UNDERCOVER MARKET: Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm. PICNIC: Multicultural event at Warrnambool Botanic Gardens, 11am-2pm. EASTER FEST: Good Shepherd sculpture workshops (ongoing), St Joseph's Church Garage, 10am-2pm. EXHIBITION: Merri View Gallery, weekends, 12pm-4pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our wrap of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival:

