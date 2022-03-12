news, latest-news,

Melburnians Helen Morrison and Patty Keys-Macpherson were keen to head straight to The Shebeen. "I've been going to Port Fairy since I was a little kid," Ms Morrison said. "Today I'm most excited about parking at The Shebeen and having a beer or some Guinness and just listening to some music." IN OTHER NEWS: David Stringer - also from Melbourne - said he'd be taking a more family-oriented approach to the day. "This is my first time at the Port Fairy Folk Festival," he said. "So far, because I've brought my kids with me my favourite thing has been the Connected Circus." Nate Sturdy from Melbourne said he was excited to check out an artist he'd heard plenty about. "I'm really looking forward to seeing the Heartbrokers," he said. "I hear that man Van Walker is a bit of a wild man and anything can happen once he gets loose on stage." Berwick-based 'Woodskin' inventor and musician Mark Aspland said he was keen to show off his multi-tasking musical talent. "The company is called 'Woodskin'," he said. "We are exhibiting with the instrument makers at Port Fairy at the moment, so come along."

