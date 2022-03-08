news, latest-news,

MARC Leishman's contributions off the course are as significant as they are on it. The Warrnambool golfer this past week met with a Sepsis survivor called Sophie ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American national has overcome the infection three times throughout her lifetime. Through the Begin Again Foundation, Sophia was invited to Bay Hill to spend time with Leishman on the putting and chipping green, where she showed off her skills. Leishman, 38, traded ball markers with the 14-year-old and exchanged jokes in the putting green. Watch the video of their meeting above.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/91852c44-21d5-4998-b2b6-e42b6b31d3e2.png/r4_43_1590_939_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg