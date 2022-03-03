Popular national retail outlet to open in Warrnambool

news, latest-news,

Country Road will open a store in Warrnambool in mid-April. A company spokeswoman confirmed the retail outlet would be at 156 Liebig Street - next to the former Thomas Jewellers. The store is set to open in mid-to-late April and will employ a team of five-to-eight staff members. "We are starting recruitment this week," the company spokeswoman said. She said the city had been on the company's radar for some time, with Country Road looking for a suitable site for six months. "Country Road has established successful stores in resort and regional locations," she said. "As a large coastal city, Warrnambool is a major tourist hub, which sees it experience strong seasonal growth. "We also recognised that our closest store is over two and half hours' drive so we want to bring Country Road to our customers." The spokeswoman said the store would stock Country's Road's women's and men's collections and a small kids and home offering. Country Road previously had a manufacturing business in Camperdown, but it closed down in the late '80s.

