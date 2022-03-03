news, latest-news,

A break-in at a wind farm south of Mortlake has netted thieves equipment worth up to $100,000. Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, between midnight and 3am, a man and woman forced their way into a compound and then containers. He said specialised equipment used to probe and test blades had been stolen. Technicians from Denmark use the equipment to assess the turbine blades. The value of those items is yet to be confirmed but has been estimated at between $40,000 and $100,000. "The value of the items is significant," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said. "This crime continues a series of offences involving Mortlake and district wind farms. "Gates and then containers were forced open and equipment removed. "There was also an attempt to tow a large reel of copper wire from the compound. That attempt was unsuccessful. "The offenders were at the location for an extended period of time." Investigators are in the process of reviewing security camera footage and crime scene officers have processed the scene. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/03cda755-68d1-4860-b460-8baee4f6e776.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg