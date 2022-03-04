news, latest-news,

PORT Fairy singer-songwriter Evie Dalton has released her first single. At just 16, the song 'Invisible' is the first taste of a forthcoming EP to be released on March 11 under her stage name, Evie Mae. "It's surreal," Ms Dalton said. "I just keep getting messages and people in the corridor at school saying oh my god, I listened to your song, it's so good. "We started writing in about 2019 and there was just a lot of song polishing. "The lyrics came to me very quickly so I was very happy with that. It was just a lot of refining and polishing to the first year and a half." The song explores the frustration of not being heard. "It's about not being heard even though you listen to other people, and people act like your opinions don't matter," she said. She will be playing as part of the Port Fairy Folk Festival youth program. "I'm very nervous but very excited," she said. "It's an awesome program and I'm just very, very honored to be part of it." Her love for music started at school when she learned to play the keyboard. Juggling schoolwork and music has kept her busy as she takes an interest in the production side of music. "There's been a lot of organisation in my life since school started back. Gigs are hard when you have schoolwork as well, but I just try and make it work. I love it. "I'm really interested in the production side of things and the guys at S.L.A.M Studios in Port Fairy have been so great letting me sit in on sessions and run some sessions myself, which is really good tracking and recording other people's music. It's just really fun."

