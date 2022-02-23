news, latest-news,

AS Gareth Colliton moves around the creative space of One Day Studios, his eyes light up. There's clay figurines of imaginary out-of-this-world characters, a life-sized post-apocalyptic costume for a live action film, a robot, comics, a studio, an art space and more. It's a dream space for young people, where they can let their imaginations roam free and invent with some of the latest technology. Thanks to the Rotary Club of Warrnambool East, the space now has two 3D printers to add to the offerings of the not-for-profit digital media studio. Studio co-founder Mr Colliton said it will teach students how to scan existing objects or to build 3D graphics files that can be printed as solid prototypes. Students will be able to print their own designs for a range of applications, from replacement parts to toy making or robotics "We've been experimenting with this really fun stuff where you can use your phone now to scan and send that to the printer," he explained. "They can get to make their own characters, figurines, toys - all that sort of stuff." The printers will be used in creative manufacturing, prototype development and other problem solving applications for young people in the south-west. One Day Studios was founded in late 2019 as a way of providing regional students with access to creative digital tools, skills and networks that they will need for jobs in the future. The studio fosters opportunities for school students to learn digital tools, and find job pathways into creative digital industries such as animation, film and gaming. "Education is sort of struggling at the moment, through nobody's fault in particular. It's just very hard to keep up with technology and with the careers of the future," Mr Colliton said. "We feel that one of the ways is to create satellite supplementary systems around education facilities. So you've got your primary schools, secondary schools, your tertiary education, but then you have other places where they can plug into and provide a sense of relevance to the students as they learn. "So they come in here and learn the things that the schools do struggle with when it comes to keeping up with technology. By the time it's gone through the board and committees and in the funding rounds, it's already moved on. "We're really small and agile, we can get the things that are hot right now, get the kids to come in and look at them and play with them and do some creative stuff." One Day Studios was established with a Creative Victoria grant in early 2020. Despite the challenging timing, the studio has been able to continue to grow and now teaches hundreds of students each year through a program of school incursions, after school activities, workshops and events. The Rotary Club of Warrnambool East supports initiatives that improve opportunities for people living in the south-west, club president Cliff Heath said. "The Rotary East club was very impressed by our visit to One Day Studios," Mr Heath said. "The staff there were obviously very passionate about improving educational opportunities and jobs pathways for young people in our region, and we're delighted to be able to assist them in that vision." For more information on One Day Studios, visit www.onedaystudios.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/1b92c424-f17d-4d2a-a374-a4b732f76c67.jpg/r0_197_4641_2819_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg