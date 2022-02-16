news, latest-news,

The chance to make everything old, new again is on in Port Fairy this weekend. The town's community house will host the Port Fairy Repair Cafe on Saturday from 10am. The idea of the cafe is for members of the public to bring along a beloved item which may be broken, but has the chance for a new lease of life. Volunteer handy women and men at the cafe will be at the ready to use their skills to help the restoration efforts a success. Port Fairy Repair Cafe member Natasha Mills said the idea for the cafe became a reality in February 2020. Since that time, over 200 items have been fixed. These have included bikes, jewellery, laptops, pants, dresses, lamps, toasters, fans, wooden furniture, toys, mowers, radios and sprinklers. "We get all kinds of items at our repair events, and we are always learning more about how to mend and repair," Ms Mills said. "It gives us such a buzz every time we service, clean, mend or fix something. "We are encouraging people to look for those broken items you may have forgotten about, hiding in your drawers, garage or box in the cupboard waiting to be fixed, and bring it along on Saturday." Bookings are recommended, via the cafe Facebook page or email portfairyrepaircafe@gmail.com

