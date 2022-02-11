news, latest-news,

**You have been redirected to this article because you don't have the Spotify mobile app. To listen to The Folkie Podcast you need the Spotify mobile app. It is a FREE app available on all smart phones. If you do have Spotify then open it and search for The Folkie Podcast, to start listening now. For more information, read on.** This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Port Fairy Folk Festival. To celebrate this milestone, we are bringing together a podcast series with some of the best talent at the 2022 festival. So join us, on Spotify, to hear enlightening interviews and latest music from stars of the folk music stage. This podcast uses Spotify's listening experience Music + Talk, which brings together music and spoken-word content. This unique format mixes entire songs and interviews into one show. It's a new way for you to discover and connect with music and artists. I don't have Spotify on my mobile phone Spotify is a free mobile app for listening to music and podcasts. To listen to The Folkie Podcast, download the app in the App Store or Google Play, and sign up for the free account, which gives you access to Spotify's whole catalogue of music and podcasts. With the free version of Spotify you will get the full interviews of The Folkie Podcast but only a 30-second preview of the artist's songs. If you sign up for the premium Spotify account, you will experience the interviews as well as the full versions of the songs. Done with the app download? On to the next step. I have the Spotify app on my mobile phone Once you have the Spotify app on your mobile, search for The Folkie Podcast to find all the podcast episodes. Or click here to be taken to the show in Spotify (only works if clicked on your phone). In the first episode we talk to John Bulter of the John Butler Trio about he and his music have evolved over the years. He also talks about his favourite gigs and the power of music festivals. If you have a premium Spotify account you will experience the interviews with the folk festival lineup mixed in with full songs from the artists. If you have the free version of Spotify you will still get our behind the scenes interviews, but you will only hear a 30-second preview of the songs. On your mobile app you will be able to see the interview segment and the songs listed within the episode, just click Explore Episode or tap the play bar at the bottom of your screen. You can interact with the music within the episodes in the same way you do with any song tracks on Spotify. You can like songs and save songs without leaving the podcast. I don't want to download Spotify to my phone. Can I listen some other way? The Music + Talk podcast format is only available through the Spotify mobile app. You cannot listen in a browser on your computer because the podcast will not work on the Spotify web player. Can I listen with another podcast app? Because the Music + Talk podcast format is only possible on Spotify, you can only find The Folkie Podcast there. Spotify is the only podcast platform with the music catalogue to support a format like this. The Standard will be covering the whole festival so there will be plenty of Folkie content for you to get your hands on if you don't have access to the podcast.

