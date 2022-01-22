news, latest-news,

Police are investigating the cause of death of a Barongarook motorcyclist who lost control of his motorcycle at a bend in the road in Dreeite on Friday evening. Colac Police Sergeant Mathew Albon told The Standard the 73-year-old man was riding with a group of male friends when his motorcycle left the road at Beeac-Dreeite Road and Corangamite Lake Road just after 5pm. "He's come off the side of the road as he came off the bend," Sergeant Albon said. "Police are continuing to investigate what has happened." He said police and Ambulance Victoria attended. "Paramedics attempted to treat him but he sadly died at the scene," Sergeant Albon said. Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage, or any other information that could assist police is urged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

