An elated Grant Anderson says "beating one of the best in the world" fuels belief in his driving abilities. The Albury-based driver waved the chequered flag at Premier Speedway after a thrilling A-Main saw reigning champion James McFadden drop from leader to third on night two of the South West Converyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. "To run down J-Mac, one of the best in the world and come from behind and pass him and go on to win it, it's a great feeling," Anderson told The Standard from the infield. Anderson is confident he can take anyone in Sunday's finale, which includes 80-plus drivers. "You gotta beat everyone to win; we beat James (on Saturday) and he's one of the best in the world so, competition is competition," he said. "You need everything to roll your way, we'll try and make the right calls and you'll never know. You gotta to be in it to win it." Starting fifth on the grid, Anderson took the lead when the lights went green with 11 laps to run after McFadden clipped a tyre which halted his momentum. Marcus Dumesny pipped McFadden at the line for second spot after going toe-to-toe with the Monte Motorsport star for the final four laps. "Wherever J-Mac went, if he went to the bottom or the top, I just went to the other lane," Anderson said. "He was setting a really good pace at the start and I felt I was catching him a little in traffic. "I was getting pretty close, then the caution came out, then on the restart, I picked the other lane. "The car was awesome, I was able to stick it where I wanted to." Saturday's A-Main was again filled with drama, with several names dropping out over the course of the 30 laps. Glen Sutherland was the first casualty of the race, out after two laps after a big crash on turn three. Chris Campbell joined him on the infield. Ricky Maiolo spun out and was also forced to retire from the race. Teenage prospect Ryan Newton spun and hit the wall with 11 laps to go. The re-start was short-lived as Domain Ramsay and Ben Morris got tangled in between turns one and two. It was race over for Ramsay while Morris remained on track. While all eyes are typically on the third and final night of the Classic, Anderson said preliminary feature races were just as hard to win as the main event. He said the win put him in a good spot come Sunday night. "It's an awesome start, but the big bucks are on Sunday," he said. "I've won a prelim before, any sprintcar race is hard to win." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

