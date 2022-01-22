The 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic's celebrate fans with special event
MORE GALLERIES
It was all about the fans at the 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic's fan appreciation day at Allansford's Premier Speedway.
The family-friendly event gave around 1500-200 sprintcar fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favourite cars and drivers in the pitstop on Saturday morning amid the three-day racing event.
The event made the move from its usual venue from the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery to trackside to keep community members safe.
Supercar driver Cam Waters, a fan favourite, told The Standard it was "awesome" to see fans back at sporting events. "They've been deprived of it, fans make sport."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe