It was all about the fans at the 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic's fan appreciation day at Allansford's Premier Speedway. The family-friendly event gave around 1500-200 sprintcar fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favourite cars and drivers in the pitstop on Saturday morning amid the three-day racing event. The event made the move from its usual venue from the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery to trackside to keep community members safe. Supercar driver Cam Waters, a fan favourite, told The Standard it was "awesome" to see fans back at sporting events. "They've been deprived of it, fans make sport."

