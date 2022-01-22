news, latest-news,

UPDATED 7.30: Mercy Place Warrnambool general manager by Toni Cuthbertson said in a letter dated January 22 that another resident in the McGuire Wing has tested positive for COVID-19. "The other is unwell and has been transferred to hospital." Ms Cuthbertson said. "Three residents in the McAuley Wing are COIVD-positive." In the letter, Ms Cuthbertson said all staff undertook a rapid antigen test on Friday and have all come back negative. All residents were tested on Saturday with one resident in the McGuire Wing returning a positive result. "We have notified their primary contact," Ms Cuthbertson said. The resident will be monitored. All staff undertook a RAT on Saturday with all returning negative results. All residents in the McAuley Wing were testing with a RAT on Sunday. The aged care facility is waiting on advice from the Public Health Unit regarding the next testing session for the McGuire residents. EARLIER: A resident of Mercy Place Warrnambool has tested positive to COVID-19. This comes after the aged care facility was partially locked down after a resident in the McAuley Wing passed away on Friday morning, becoming Warrnambool's first person to die with COVID-19. Mercy Place Warrnambool general manager by Toni Cuthbertson said in a letter dated January 21 to residents, families and staff that there was an additional case of COVID-19 in the home. "I am sorry to write to you again today with bad news," Ms Cuthbertson said. "A resident in another part of the home (McGuire Wing) has tested positive to COVID-19 after developing symptoms." The letter further stated that other residents were well. Ms Cuthbertson said that all McAuley and McGuire Wing residents were required to isolate in their rooms. "Both wings are now closed to visitors," she said. "Other residents can continue to move about and leave the home as usual. "Those residents can continue to have visitors." Ms Cuthbertson said all McGuire Wing residents would be tested for COVID-19 with a rapid antigen test on Saturday evening, while McAuley Wing residents would be tested on Sunday. "(We are) seeking advice from (the) Public Health Unit about further testing," she said. The latest outbreaks follow a positive case at the facility in December when a staff member tested positive.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/84f09e7c-a5ed-4e21-b3ce-4bc775d9fbb3.jpg/r0_27_800_479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg