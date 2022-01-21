news, latest-news,

TWO former South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic champions headline night two of the prestigious race's 2022 edition. Robbie Farr, one of Australian speedway's most revered figures, and in-form superstar James McFadden will push for Saturday night success among a wave of up-and-coming talent. That's just one of many talking points, though. The Standard journalist NICK ANSELL has identified five of the hottest narratives leading into the classic's Saturday night of racing. Cam Waters, a Supercar driver, grew up at the speedway but never had the chance to hit the dirt until January 2021. His distinctive ride - with a giant Monster Energy logo between each wing - will be easy to spot as he laps up the occasion of his first classic. Waters' form has been solid - he finished 12th in the A-main of the Presidents Cup at Avalon on Wednesday night - and he'll want to carry that into Saturday at Premier Speedway. A driver as credentialed as any, who is comfortable dashing around Bathurst, will be hoping the transition from asphalt to dirt proves fruitful. The Dumesny name is famous at the Allansford-based track, with a hill named after patriach Max. Max, originally from Nullawarre, enjoyed a successful racing career across the country through the 80s, 90s and 2000s, is now an ardent supporter of both sons Matthew and Marcus. Matthew - who took out the Victorian Sprintcar Title at Premier Speedway in early January - broke a hoodoo in the race and will be full of confidence leading into the grand daddy on Saturday and hopefully Sunday night. IN OTHER NEWS: South Australian Daniel Pestka is regarded by many as a genuine dark horse after stringing several promising results together through the summer. Pestka was hot on the tail of James McFadden for a big portion of Max's Race in December and has proven he has serious speed. It's often said the classic requires the stars to align and with things running smooth in the Pestka camp, anything is possible. Jock Goodyer and David Murcott are two others to watch closely and will be full of belief heading into the Saturday race. Using Warrnambool-based driver Corey McCullagh as an example, funny things can happen on classic night. McCullagh came from the clouds in 2018 to steal an unlikely South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic triumph against all odds. McCullagh's win on 2018 is evidence anything can happen with a bit of luck and capable driving. Friday night was a scorcher and all the forecasts suggest Saturday will be just as hot. With tough weather - removing the changing track conditions - it's likely Saturday night's drivers will need to do all they can to stay focused. Winning the classic usually comes down a combination of luck and speed and consistency is key. Breaking things down and staying focused will be key, particularly with heat and hydration a factor on track. Grant Anderson - who posted four top-10 finishes at Premier Speedway in the 2020 season - has been around the traps long enough to know how to get the job done. Albury-based Anderson has the experience to make a serious charge in Sunday night's A-main. 'Ando' will race alongside Farr and Murcott - two others with bags of top-level experience under their belts - on Saturday night and will be looking to use his class to grab as many points as possible leading into the Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/f1c89039-1ff9-4d67-980f-d8866856e26c.jpg/r1_0_2916_1647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg