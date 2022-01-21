news, latest-news,

Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith rates the lightly raced galloper In The Boat his best chance of winning from six runners he saddles up at Moonee Valley on Saturday. In The Boat is going for his fourth consecutive victory when he lines up against his stablemate Sacred Palace and twelve other rivals in the $130,000 benchmark 84 over 1200 metres. Smith, who trained two winners at the Port Fairy Cup meeting on Thursday, including the Cup winner Tuvalu, said In The Boat, to be ridden by apprentice jockey Alana Kelly, should appreciate the tight Moonee Valley circuit. "We're jumping in class with In The Boat but he deserves the chance going on his last three wins," the multiple group one winning trainer told The Standard. "In The Boat is a front running horse and those type of horses usually run well around the Valley. "He should be hard to beat if it's a leader biased track - if not, Sacred Palace could be in the finish. "Sacred Palace is a get back horse who finishes his races off hard." Bookmakers have installed In The Boat as the early favourite at $2.70 for the race. Smith's other runners on the nine race Valley program are In A Twinkling, Lost Impact, Write Your Name and Garimperio. "I'm a bit worried with Lost Impact," Smith said of the five-year-old. "Lost Impact has drawn barrier one and that may not suit her style of racing. "Write Your Name may need this run while Garimperio is rising in class. "In A Twinkling has had a few tries but I'm hoping he'll produce his best (at the Valley)." Other Warrnambool trainers to have runners at the meeting are Ken Elford, Simon Ryan and Daniel Bowman. Elford saddles up Grandview Avenue while Ryan was accepted with Blenheim Palace. Ocean Beyond is Bowman's runner. The first race at the Valley starts at 12.40pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

