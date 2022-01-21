news, latest-news,

Portland police are investigating a brazen daylight burglary where firearms were stolen on Thursday. A police spokeswoman said the victims returned home to their Strathdownie farming property shortly after noon and disturbed two male offenders. She said the offenders fled the scene in a dark-coloured Holden sedan with large stickers on the rear window. She said firearms were stolen from the property. "Fortunately, the victims weren't physically injured," the spokeswoman said. Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Strathdownie area or with dash cam vision of the dark-coloured Holden sedan to make a report. Anyone with information should contact Portland police on 5522 1500, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A confidential crime report can also be submitted at crimestoppersvic.com.au

