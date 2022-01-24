news, latest-news,

Residents are being urged to advise police of their absence from the home in a bid to reduce the number of burglaries in the region. Warrnambool police Leading Senior Constable Malcolm Agnew said the western region division two community engagement unit was running a burglary prevention strategy to assist residents in protecting their properties while they are absent from the home. The unit is tasked to prevent crime and enhance community safety within the region. Leading Senior Constable Agnew said an online absence from residence form was available on the Victoria Police website, and enabled residents to advise when they would be on holidays and absent from their residence during stated times. "Police can then include their address on local patrol tasking. This assists in reducing the risk of becoming a victim of burglary whilst they are absent," he said. While absent from the home, residents are also encouraged to consider a house-sitter, ensure mail is being collected and arrange a neighbour or friend to occasionally park their car in the driveway and maintain the garden and lawn. Residents should also be careful when posting holiday plans on social media, and insstall locks on all doors and windows. Any information relating to a crime can be reported to police or via Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

