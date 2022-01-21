news, latest-news,

Portland police have reissued a plea to help locate a man wanted since late last year. Portland's Matthew Sailor, 30, has outstanding warrants for failing to appear at court for burglary-related offences. Sailor is described as being 170 centimetres tall with a solid build and short dark hair. He is known to frequent the Portland, Heywood and Hamilton areas. Investigators have released an image of Mr Sailor in the hope that someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts. The Standard released the image in December last year but police have reissued their plea to the community. Anyone with information is urged to contact Portland police or Crime Stoppers. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/7a3363f0-0e1b-4819-8839-cb40e5e2d7fd.jpg/r0_60_302_231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg