news, latest-news,

Lucy Jones can't wait to play against, and learn from, the best. The South Warrnambool product was "stoked" to learn she had earned a NAB League debut for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels ahead of its round one clash against Gippsland Power on Saturday. "My coach told me to soak up and enjoy the experience," Jones said. "I know the hard work starts now to ensure I can play as best as I can, and then to get renamed. "But we'll see how that all goes and how it unfolds (on Saturday)." Jones credited her father Ryan and junior club Timboon for stoking the flames of her love of football. Typically a midfielder at the Roosters, Jones will take on a new role for the Rebels, playing in its backline. "It will be cool to give that a crack and try something different," she said. "A lot of the Rebels girls have been giving me a lot of good pointers." Hamilton Kangaroos' Jessica Rentsch and Jedah Huf have also been named in the 22-player strong squad for round one, days after they were both named in the team's leadership group. Jones and her teammates will enjoy more playing time this season, the league recently announcing an increase from a minimum of eight games to 10, with quarters also lengthening from 17 to 20 minutes. "Especially for those girls looking to get drafted, it will be good for girls across the whole league to have more opportunities to showcase their talents," Jones said. "And just more time to play footy, which at the end of the day, is what everyone loves and is there for." Meanwhile, several Western Victoria Female Football League players will feature in the futures curtain raiser from 11am, including Grace Schrama, Sophie Curran, Olivia Wolters, Lily Jenkins, and Ariel Berger. The Rebels will host the Power at Latrobe University, Bundoora.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/ded65454-7b86-444f-80fe-fb2916ee77b4.jpg/r2_511_4993_3331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg