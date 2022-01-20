news, latest-news,

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on player numbers across the district, with both Western District Playing Area pennant and state events affected last weekend. There were three forfeits in division five of weekend pennant, with clubs struggling to find numbers to fill teams. WEEKEND PENNANT Warrnambool Gold, who has moved to the top of the division one ladder, will travel to Port Red this week. City Red will host Dunkeld Blue in what should be a close encounter. Last week in division two, City Blue had a very close match with Warrnambool Green, who gained a three-shot win. In all three rinks, there was no more than a two-shot difference. The top two teams, City White and Dennington Mariners, will meet this round. In division three, the matches to watch this week will be between Dennington Thunder and City Brown and Terang Red and City Maroon. City Orange and City Black hold the top two positions in division four. Warrnambool Orange (6th) and Terang Blue (5th) may be the closest match this weekend. In division five, last week there were only two matches played. Timboon Purple, at home, will be looking to gain points from Warrnambool Maroon. MIDWEEK PENNANT City Diamonds secured a five-shot win over Timboon Maroon and have moved into fourth place in division one. In a top of the table clash, Warrnambool Gold will travel to Koroit Orange. In division two last week, Mortlake Purple had a close match at home, with a three-shot win over Warrnambool Blue. City Pearls will hope to get the points from Timboon Gold to regain its spot in the four. Home side Lawn Gold scraped home with a one-shot win over top side, City Emeralds, in division three. This week, Terang Red will be hoping to cement its second place on the ladder when they meet City Topaz. In division four, away side Terang Green suffered a loss to Port Blue, pushing them down to third on the ladder. City Zircon and City Jade will fight for honours in a top of the table clash in round 11. TIGHT TUSSLE The Champion of Champions began last Sunday at Dennington. There were some tight games, with some excellent bowls on show. Semi finalists in the Women's section are Rachel Wass (Terang) and Rose Alderman (Lawn Tennis) and Moira Cooknell (City) plays Gayle Swanson (Dennington). Scott Boschen of Koroit meets Simon Cullinane of Dunkeld, while Kevin Johnson (Terang) plays the winner of Phillip Ross Dennington and George Draffen (Mortlake), a match which was delayed by an isolation case. Matches continue at Dennington on Sunday. The Region Novice Singles were conducted at Warrnambool, with Chris Burrell (Dunkeld) taking out the men's section. Sharon Bennett (Colac City) and Jan Ovens (Cobden) will play the Women's final at Camperdown Golf on Sunday, along with the Region finals of the 60 and Over Pairs. Wayne Hall and Vince Moloney of City and Hilary Hamilton and Pam Gibb (Port Fairy) will represent the Western District area. A reminder that the final event for our area is the Mixed Pairs, which will be played on February 6 and 13. Entries close on Friday, January 28. City Memorial is running the 33rd Des Notley Pairs on Wednesday and Thursday this week. There are entries from throughout Victoria, so it should be a good chance to witness some good bowls.

