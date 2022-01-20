news, latest-news,

IT'S FINALLY here. There's been a long wait for the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic through two COVID-riddled years but Premier Speedway's showcase event is back. Which driver is in the box seat? Can James McFadden continue his hot run of form before jetting back to race in the United States? Or will an unlikely winner emerge - similar to how Corey McCullagh did in 2018 - to claim the crown? The Standard has identified five key narratives to follow across the three nights of racing. You'd forgive rival drivers for feeling a little daunted at the prospect of coming up against James McFadden at present. The Warrnambool-based speedster is in the form of his life, has a world-class team at his disposal and has a track record of getting it done on classic night. With just two World of Outlaws regulars in Carson Macedo and Ian Madsen to compete, McFadden will compete against a contingent of largely Australian-based drivers. At the moment it seems like everything the former Alice Springs resident touches turns to gold, though, and knocking the reigning champion off his throne will be mammoth test. Every speedway-loving kid across the south-west dreams of winning the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. Can a local replicate Corey McCullagh's shock 2018 victory this coming Sunday? 16 racers from the region will chase the $30,000 winner's purse. Is time for Darren Mollenoyux to wave the chequered flag, or can Peter Doukas capitalise on a race-heavy summer to get out in front? Time will tell. American-based driver Ian Madsen on Wednesday said the new Premier Speedway track surface would come into his planning and flagged a need to be adaptable. He said some drivers he'd spoken to said the track raced the same as it always had while others said it required a vastly different approach. So how vital will an ability to adapt be for those who haven't yet raced on the surface? Could prior experience - for example those who raced in Max's Race or on New Years' Day - be critical? The classic requires more luck than a regular race or series and those unfamiliar with the track could take a heat or two to adapt. The problem is, drivers don't always have time to get things right in the classic. Things need to be spot on from the get-go. Carson Macedo is the sole American native pursuing a South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and he shouldn't be underestimated. The Californian has gone from strength to strength since he last raced at Premier Speedway and is well-versed with Sean Dyson's crew. He has runs on the board as well. Macedo finished second behind McCullagh in 2018 and seems to enjoy racing at the Allansford track. If there was ever going to be an upset winner, it could be in 2022. With next to no Americans competing, it could give smaller teams a chance to compete at the pointy end of the Sunday A-main. Drivers like Daniel Pestka, Tate Frost and Marcus Dumesny are in good form and would consider themselves a chance to take the $30,000 top prize. Veteran Robbie Farr is a past winner and will return for the 2022 edition of the race with credentials as strong as any driver in the field. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

