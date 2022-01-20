The 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, a bard's celebration and markets galore
The 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, running from Friday to Sunday, isn't the only activity on this weekend. There's plenty more to do.
Friday
MARKET: Summer Night Market at Lake Pertobe with live music, 4.30pm-8.30pm
FILM: The Biggest Little Farm community fundraiser hosted by Senate candidate Susan Benedyka at Reardon Theatre, Port Fairy, 7pm.
Saturday
TRIPLE J HOTTEST 100: Mortlake Outdoor Swimming Pool is hosting a triple j Hottest 100 Countdown starting at noon.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, 8.30am-1.30pm.
SPEEDWAY: The 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic fan appreciation day in the pit enclosure and Allansford side public area, 10am-noon.
Sunday
BIRTHDAY: 2022 Camperdown Robert Burns Scottish Festival are celebrating the bard's birthday with music/entertainment at Camperdown Botanic Gardens, 4pm.
BEACH CLEAN-UP: Sea Shepherd's Warrnambool marine debris team's first beach clean-up for 2022 at McGennans Beach, Warrnambool (Main Beach area), 11.45am to 2pm.
CRICKET: Sungold Twenty20 Cup quarter finals, visit wdca.vic.cricket.com.au/ for more information.