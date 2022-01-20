news, latest-news,

The 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, running from Friday to Sunday, isn't the only activity on this weekend. There's plenty more to do. MARKET: Summer Night Market at Lake Pertobe with live music, 4.30pm-8.30pm FILM: The Biggest Little Farm community fundraiser hosted by Senate candidate Susan Benedyka at Reardon Theatre, Port Fairy, 7pm. TRIPLE J HOTTEST 100: Mortlake Outdoor Swimming Pool is hosting a triple j Hottest 100 Countdown starting at noon. MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, 8.30am-1.30pm. SPEEDWAY: The 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic fan appreciation day in the pit enclosure and Allansford side public area, 10am-noon. BIRTHDAY: 2022 Camperdown Robert Burns Scottish Festival are celebrating the bard's birthday with music/entertainment at Camperdown Botanic Gardens, 4pm. BEACH CLEAN-UP: Sea Shepherd's Warrnambool marine debris team's first beach clean-up for 2022 at McGennans Beach, Warrnambool (Main Beach area), 11.45am to 2pm. CRICKET: Sungold Twenty20 Cup quarter finals, visit wdca.vic.cricket.com.au/ for more information.

