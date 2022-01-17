news, latest-news, Georgina Gubbins, criminal damage, Greenwald, Princes Highway

Warrnambool police say extensive criminal damage at a south-west property was a 'targeted attack'. On the weekend, gates were destroyed, fences cut and stock troughs drained and wrecked at the Greenwald property of Georgina Gubbins. It's been estimated between $80,000-100,000 damage was caused at the sheep and beef property. "It just doesn't make sense, (they) opened gates, cut gate latches, electric fences cut and dragged into paddocks, stock ... everywhere," Ms Gubbins posted on social media. "It will take a while to get everything counted and sorted. "We are devastated." Warrnambool's Detective Sergeant Jason Von Tunk said Portland Criminal Investigation Unit would be investigating the crime. "It looks like it is a targeted offence - it is a senseless and pointless act, by all means," Det St Von Tunk said. He appealled for anyone who had seen, or heard, anything, to come forward. Ms Gubbins said she had absolutely no idea who had caused the damage. "I don't know why such a person would want to do such a senseless, pointless act - the police say it's criminal damage," she said. "There are no vehicle, or motorbike tracks, so the person has obviously walked in. "What I do want to say, and it needs to be emphasised, is how the community has come together - the offers of help we have had have been absolutely overwhelming." She said a white Ford Ranger ute, with a trayback, had been spotted in the area at 1am on Saturday. Read more: Crime down, but no time for complacency Ms Gubbins said it appeared no stock had been lost. The property was running about 20 dry sheep equivalent, per hectare. Mains power had been lost, resulting in electric fences being knocked out of action. "Stock are not respecting fences, so they are going to damage them in the meantime, as well," Ms Gubbins. She estimated the replacement cost of the fencing could be about $70,000. "The person has cut the wire three, four, five, six times, then dragged it out and twisted it," Ms Gubbins said. "Everyone knows once you start straining twisted wires, they break - so we are looking at 11 kilometres of replacement fencing." She said she had been able to take some of the cattle up to a lease block at Heywood. Her farm manager at Manaroo alerted her to a problem early on Saturday afternoon, when he saw the mailbox had been removed. "He thought that was a bit strange, so he thought he'd go around the boundary, which is the road," Ms Gubbins said. "Just north of the cattleyards, he saw the boundary fence had been cut in two places." They then found a boundary fence, on the Princes Highway, had also been cut. "It was also a safety issue, for motorists, at that point." Ms Gubbins said she then noticed a trough, which had no water in it. "There were five troughs, that had no water in them; the top one had water running everywhere," she said. "The person had ripped the tin cover off the float and ripped the float off, dumping it a couple of hundred metres away, after totally pulverising it." Shearing was slated to start this week. "If we bump the shearers, we might not get them back...," Ms Gubbins said. She said she was also concerned about staff welfare, as the damage occurred within a couple of hundred metres of the manager's house.

