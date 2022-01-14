news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Peter Chow has called on the services of champion jockey Damien Oliver to ride handy mare Jazz Star in a restricted race at Flemington on Saturday. Originally Linda Meech had been booked to ride Jazz Star but Chow was notified the talented hoop would not be riding at the meeting. The underrated trainer didn't look far to find a replacement jockey for the six-year-old. "I noticed after I was told Linda couldn't ride Jazz Star that Ollie never had a ride in the race," Chow told The Standard. "We put through a call to Ollie's manager to see if he wanted to ride her. I was really happy when his manager said he would ride Jazz Star." Chow added he will not be loading Oliver down with instructions on how to ride Jazz Star who is resuming from a spell. "Ollie's one of the best jockeys there's really no need for me to tell him how to ride the horse," he said, "Jazz Start is resuming from a break. "I'm very happy with her work leading into this race. She's trialled up well at Terang and Stawell. She normally runs well when she's fresh. "It's a real bonus that Ollie's riding. I noted she's a $40 chance in the early betting markets. I would have to say she's well over the odds if you ask me. She may be a good place hope at nice odds." Jazz Star is the winner of five of her 26 starts. Handy Warrnambool trained mare Turaath resumes for Maddi Raymond in the $250,000 group three Standish Handicap. From her six Australian starts for Raymond Turaath has won four races. Matthew Williams, Daniel Bowman and Aaron Purcell are other local trainers who have runners at Flemington while Ciaron Maher and his training partner David Eustace have strong hands at Flemington and the Gold Coast.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/fcaf12cd-3b74-4355-bc29-d87f816e4037.jpg/r7_7_3058_1731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg