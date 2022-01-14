'Honest performer' Guizot to relish drop in class: Purcell

news, latest-news,

Camperdown Turf Club manager Karen Van Kempen has her fingers crossed the public will support its annual cup meeting on Saturday. The club received good bookings from the public for the once-a-year race day but over the past few days there has been some cancellations because of COVID. "A few people have decided not to turn up after making bookings and they have had their money refunded in full," Ms Van Kempen told The Standard. "There are some people a bit worried because of COVID and we fully understand that but we will be racing and I don't think I have to remind people we are an outside event. "We've got all our COVID policies in place. I would say our numbers this year will be impacted because of COVID and that comes on the back of last year's restricted crowd attendance." The long-time racing administrator said this year's $50,000 cup had attracted a good field of horses including Aaron Purcell's imported galloper Guizot. Purcell said Guizot would appreciate the drop in class for the feature race on the eight event program. "Guizot's recent racing has been in tougher company," he said. "Guizot's an honest performer. He always puts in a 100 percent in his races. "This looks an ideal race for him. There appears to be numerous chances. "I was very happy with his last run in the Woodford Cup. I thought he was a bit unlucky and it was a stronger race than the Camperdown Cup. "It's great to see he's starting to get some weight relief in these sort of easier country cups." Guizot, who will be ridden by Jack Hill has won nine of his 71 starts. The first race is scheduled to start at 12.51pm while the Camperdown Cup is due to begin at 4.31pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/50c9ca38-6f72-4b34-94db-acabd1326c84.jpg/r2_167_4430_2669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg