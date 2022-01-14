news, latest-news,

It's been a feast or famine week on the fishing front. Some anglers have done very well, but, on the other hand, there have been some scoreless outings for others. The offshore fishing has continued to fish well and the estuaries are beginning to clear up after the winter downpours. Our tuna that we have been waiting for has finally turned up in great numbers closer to home. This past week has seen tuna caught at Killarney in only 25m of water, which is a great sign for those wanting to sneak out after work without having to drive to Portland. Tommy Powell fished with his uncle Sam and Dicky off Port Fairy where they caught multiple tuna to 19kg on a range of skirts and divers. Trolling small skirts this time of year is a great way to entice a bite off these fussy fish. Dropping leader size is also a great way to trick these otherwise smart fish. 60lb is the go-to for this class of fish and will handle the slightly bigger fish too, if you come across them. The hot product in leaders has been the new Nomad Tackle Hybrid leader, which is a mono leader that has a fluorocarbon coating on it, giving it the softness of a standard leader but the abrasiveness of the fluorocarbon leaders. In other offshore reports, the shark fishing has continued to produce some great fishing, both on the top and the bottom of the water column. There have been some small thresher sharks caught on the inshore grounds by unsuspecting anglers targeting snapper and gummies. One of the fastest fish in the ocean, the thresher shark, will provide a lot of fun when hooked and can launch and flip, so a bit of care is needed when they get close to the boat. Also, when the shark gets close to the boat, be very careful of its whip-like tail, as it can cause some nasty cuts and abrasions also. Try dispatching the shark before it comes on board, as it will save a lot of hassles in the long run. Snapper and nannygai have been prevalent on the bottom for those fishing in hard reef areas and broken ground. Fresh barracouta has been the standout bait when they are available. Along with fresh couta, there is also a heap of arrow squid, which make some awesome fresh bait too, so hanging a squid jig over the side is well worth a go at too. The Hopkins has begun to fish really well, especially on the rock walls, with hard baits such as crab and local river shells. Casting these unweighted in close is the way to go, as you're typically only fishing in a metre or less of water. Fishing long rods in the 8-9ft region is something that most other places don't associate with bream fishing, but it's definitely an advantage down here in south-west Victoria. Not only does it allow you to cast unweighted baits further, it also gives the fish a bit less feeling when picking up the baits and trying to run off with it. If you use a shorter, stiffer rod, it will cause the fish to feel the rod loading up, and they will instantly drop the bait. If casting lures is your preferred option, then Cranka crabs or Ecogear Pink Grubs unweighted are definitely a staple diet for summertime bream'n on the Hopkins. Gulp Crabby's are also a brilliant plastic this time of year to get those fixated bream eating plastics and lures. Using a hidden weight jighead, cast way back into the rock walls, will get you connected to plenty of bream. The warm weather has stirred a few big perch up in the top of the system and even the Curdies River above the boggy creek boat ramp. Topwater lures are the preferred artificial bait to use and live minnow if you like using natural baits. Nelson is very hit and miss at the moment. With so much boat traffic on the water, it's not surprising really. This is especially the case with Mulloway, which are already a very spooky fish without the noise of boat traffic etc. There have been some nice fish caught down the front of the system on live mullet by those in the putters (inboard engine boats). Hopefully, we see some more great captures soon coming into February once the holiday-makers make it back to their home base. John "Tack" Hewett had a great day over at Lake Purrumbete earlier in the week on the redfin. Using live minnow fished into the schools on his Garmin fish finder, he was able to land approximately 80 fish in an action-packed session. The Merri River, closer to home, is high still, which should be a good time to chase some XOS Ep's in the fish hotels upstream from the Cassidy's bridge in the late afternoons. This time, there is also some great bream fishing to be had in the same stretch of water, right up to the weir at Bromfield Street. The trout in the Merri, this time of year, is very hard to fool due to the relatively warm and cleaner water. If you're looking at targeting a trout, then try up around the Woodford area, casting smaller hard bodies such as Ecogear Mx48's or Smith Panish's. It looks like tomorrow (Sunday) should be fishable for the offshore anglers. Forecasts predict light winds and relatively low swells. Until next week, tight lines and best of luck.

