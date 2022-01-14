Renowned conservationist Jane Goodall once said 'the greatest danger to our future is apathy'. After spending two years seemingly in survival mode as we navigate a way through the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be easy to focus on ourselves and live in the moment. It's always harder to look beyond the now because it involves energy, passion, hard work and more often than not takes us outside our comfort zone. Warrnambool City Council's priority this year is to look at the future of AquaZone. The council did the same thing about 20 years ago when all that was on the site was an Olympic-sized outdoor pool, a beginner's pool, diving pool and toddler's pool. We lost all of those except the Olympic pool, which is well, not actually Olympic size and gained an indoor 25m pool, learner and toddler pools plus a gym. It was a considerable step forward in the eyes of many but others saw it differently, lacking vision and not catering for the future. Warrnambool architect Neil Holland, a member of the city's surf club, boldly outlined his vision - incorporate an aquatic complex into a revamp of the surf club, create a third road into the foreshore, relocate the army barracks from Pertobe Road. His aim, like that of mayor Richard Ziegeler, is to kick-start discussions, ideas. Mr Holland's vision might be different to yours but as we know, every great dream begins with a dreamer. He wants us all to dream of the possibilities. Why should we just look at AquaZone in isolation? Why shouldn't we look at the future of the jewel in the city's crown - the foreshore? There have been endless studies on concepts for the breakwater area, a marina, accommodation. The biggest and most recent was more than 20 years ago and perhaps the greatest achievement was the development of the pavilion on the site of the former home of the city's yacht club. You don't have to look too far to find an example of vision. Just across the road from the surf club and the city's main beach is Lake Pertobe. In 1975 city engineer Ed Johnson presented a bold, ambitious plan to transform a stinking swamp that had been an embarrassment to the city for generations into an attractive asset. A well-used community space carved out of wetlands that strikes a balance between human use and conservation. After being given the go-ahead, it took five years for the massive project of dredging, canal building and construction of islands, causeways and bridges to be completed. But the effort was worth it. Lake Pertobe has become the place where memories of generations were created. What's our generation's legacy going to be? Is it going to be an aquatic complex that becomes the envy of regional cities across the country, is it going to be a stunning joint facility like Mr Holland suggests at the foreshore, or something else? Some have already suggested beach pools. Financing such a vision will be challenging. But if it's worth doing, we should do it properly. We all have views, ideas, so when the time comes, don't tread water, dive in and together let's make a splash.

