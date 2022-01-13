news, latest-news,

A MUSIC festival, vintage vehicles and family activities with Warrnambool City Council's BeachFest are on this weekend. MARKET: Summer Night Market at Lake Pertobe, 4.30pm to 8.30pm. FESTIVAL: Loch Hart Music Festival at Princetown, including 20-plus musical acts, comedy hour, bar, live art, storytelling, local food trucks, morning yoga, glamping, ocean views and guest speaker Peter Evans of Sunbury Rock Festival. Runs Friday to Sunday. YOGA: Yoga in the Park as Part of BeachFest 2022 at Lake Pertobe (near mini-golf) from 10.30am. KITE FLYING: Go Fly a Kite as part of Warrnambool's BeachFest 2022 at Lake Pertobe between 2pm and 4pm. MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market at Railway Place, 8.30am-1.30pm. FREE MOVIES: BeachFest: Free Summer Movies at Lake Pertobe. Peter Rabbit 2 at 4pm and Space Jam: A New Legacy at 6pm. EXHIBITION OPENING: F Project Rapture - New Charcoals exhibition by Kathryn Ryan opening at Warrnambool's F Project Gallery between 3pm and 5pm. RUN: Warrnambool Parkrun at Lake Pertobe, 8am every Saturday. PARTY: DJ McClelland's Dance party at Lake Pertobe as part of BeachFest, 3pm-4pm. RALLY: Orford Vintage Rally is at 1 Dicks Rd, Orford both today and tomorrow. SPEEDWAY: Simpson Speedway hosts its biggest event of the season, a $15,000 All Star Challenge for 360 sprintcars. BASKETBALL: Country Basketball League action returns to Warrnambool Stadium from 5.30pm. ROLLER DISCO: Summer disco vibes at Warrnambool showgrounds from Warrnambool Roller Derby, 7.30pm to 10pm. MARKET: The Fresh Market Warrnambool at Lake Pertobe 8.30am to 1pm. MARKET: Undercover market at Warrnambool Showgrounds from 8am. LIVE MUSIC: Summer Sunday Sessions at Koroit's Noodledoof featuring Maddie Jackway and Flynn Gurry. LIVE MUSIC: Jack Botts at The Whalers Hotel, 7pm.

