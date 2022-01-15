news, latest-news,

Woodbine House and its surrounding lands are an iconic part of the Port Fairy/Rosebrook environs. They are rightly "protected" by a number of overlays - or so one would think. In fact these protections seems to be very insubstantial and able to be breached through planning inconsistencies. The rural land overlay requires 40-hectare minimum divisions but this reduces to a 10-hectare minimum if the land is classified "significant landscape". Surely it is ironic than significant landscapes are less protected that plain rural landscapes? The council's own planning rules require considerations of future use. The land immediately to the north of the 30 hectares has very recently been permitted to divide into 10-hectare lots. READ MORE: LAND SALE ON PORT FAIRY'S OUTSKIRTS TRIGGERS CONTROVERSY Ten-hectare blocks are useless for anything other than "hobby" farms which run a couple of steers at most and usually have no idea about weed and rabbit control. The inundation overlay and "open plain" requirement has been abandoned all the way along the highway side of the Lough so it is unlikely the Woodbine House environs will be protected. The idea that the council will not allow further development as further applications are submitted is laughable. If the Lough and Woodbine House and their environs were truly PROTECTED there would not be 70 houses potentially being built on the Lough's water meadows in Port Fairy. The council is allowing systematic vandalisation of the whole Lough landscape. Naida Johnson, Rosebrook WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE It is very concerning when we read The Standard about the Moyne Shire CEO banging on about how it is unacceptable for Telstra treating businesses in this way (refer to internet outage in Peterborough), when they need community support and are struggling from the effects of COVID-19. Bill: short memory - practice what you preach. You say there was not a venue suitable within the shire to host your Christmas party, yet at least three suitable venues were not even contacted. Example starts at the top and obviously your example is contempt to the ratepayers who pay your salary. Think about your position and the obligations that go with it before you preach to everyone else. Disgraceful. Michael Schroeter, Port Fairy Federal Court Judge Anthony Kelly has ruled in favour of releasing Novak Djokovic from detention. Judge Kelly has reinstated Novak Djokovic's visa even though he is not vaccinated and he is politically opposed to being vaccinated. During Novak Djokovic's detention it was revealed many other long-term migrants and asylum seekers remain in hotel detention centres. Why are they forced to remain in detention? Why has Judge Anthony Kelly had nothing to say about their rights? Is it because Novak Djokovic is a multimillionaire and a celebrity? John Glazebrook, Terang I confess a range of emotions swept over me on learning that an international sports person had the privilege of having their day in court in such an exceedingly expedient manner. It was only a few days before that I had coffee with a lawyer friend who expressed dismay at the pace of justice and matters legal, expressing concern for women and other very vulnerable people groups (patiently and helplessly) awaiting their turn for justice. That their situation is real is undoubted and sadly we hear and read about this far too regularly with the pleas for swifter legal action right across our nation's courts. It was perhaps an error for the sport person's family to declare this outcome 'the biggest win of his career, bigger than any Grand Slam'. I would have thought that maybe it is the worst outcome, where this event highlighted preferential legal proceedings for some, displayed ignorance of the reality of the justice struggle for many, and unfortunately, showcased a negative aspect of an very competitive mindset. I also wonder whether this person may have garnered much more public goodwill by abiding by the decisions made previously, graciously acknowledging the same and expressing a strong desire to come back to Australia as soon as possible to play. Let's hope all parties concerned will instead treat each other with respect including players, parents, coaches, and officials. After all, that's how 'sportsmanship' is defined by kidshealth.org, so even our children can understand it. Reiner Bouman, Panmure WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW

